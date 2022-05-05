Miamisburg defense contractor welcomes new chairman

“The future of the O’Neil business is bright, and I look forward to this new opportunity,” Whistler said.

Whistler, former chief executive of Shook Construction, began his career with Shook in 1978 as a college freshman and worked his way up. He is chairman of the board for Shook.

Whistler, an O’Neil board member since June 2021, replaces Joseph Bausman, who stepped down after a two-year term as chairman.

“We are incredibly thankful for Joe’s time as chairman. His many contributions made a lasting impact on our business, and we will continue to reap those benefits well into the future,” said Olivas.

O’Neil celebrated its 75th anniversary in March.