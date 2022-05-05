dayton-daily-news logo
Miamisburg defense contractor welcomes new chairman

O'Neil & Associates Byers Road headquarters.

O'Neil & Associates Byers Road headquarters.

Local News
By
33 minutes ago

Miamisburg technical writing firm and defense contractor O’Neil & Associates Wednesday announced William Whistler as its new chairman of the board.

The employee-owned company develops technical publications, training and related materials.

“We are honored for Bill to serve in this capacity,” Hernan Olivas, president and chief executive of O’Neil, said in a release. “Bill’s business acumen paired with his unique insights from a robust career in the construction industry are an asset to our business, and I am confident in his ability to lead the O’Neil board well.”

With 44 years of experience, Whistler will lead a five-member board.

“The future of the O’Neil business is bright, and I look forward to this new opportunity,” Whistler said.

Whistler, former chief executive of Shook Construction, began his career with Shook in 1978 as a college freshman and worked his way up. He is chairman of the board for Shook.

Whistler, an O’Neil board member since June 2021, replaces Joseph Bausman, who stepped down after a two-year term as chairman.

“We are incredibly thankful for Joe’s time as chairman. His many contributions made a lasting impact on our business, and we will continue to reap those benefits well into the future,” said Olivas.

O’Neil celebrated its 75th anniversary in March.

