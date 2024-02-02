Miamisburg gelato shop now offering lunch with soups and sandwiches on menu

BreakingNews
Tom & Dot’s Gelato Shop in downtown Miamisburg is now serving lunch, selling sandwiches and daily soups.

Kathy Klein, who owns the shop with her husband, Gregg, said what started as a necessity to find a way to stay afloat during the winter time when gelato and sorbetto sales aren’t as strong, has turned into something the family is passionate about.

Before launching the lunch menu, the Klein family made and ate a lot of sandwiches. Their two sons, Dominic and Nathan, were very instrumental in coming up with the sandwich recipes.

Right now, they have six sandwiches on the menu, including:

  • The Italian (Capicola, genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, tomato, onion, banana peppers, oregano and sandwich oil on a sub bun)
  • Caprese (Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto, balsamic vinegar, oregano, salt and pepper and arugula on Italian bread)
  • The Big Cheese (American, Swiss, provolone and cheddar on Italian bread with Italian seasoning)
  • Ham or Turkey (choice of bread, turkey or ham and choice of cheese)
  • Turkey Bacon Club (Italian or wheat bread with turkey, bacon and provolone cheese)
  • BLT (Bacon, lettuce and tomato on choice of bread)

Customers can add freebies like lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, may, mustard, oregano, balsamic, vinegar, salt, pepper or banana peppers to the sandwiches. All sandwiches come with pasta salad and a pickle.

They are also serving daily soups that come with a Bavarian pretzel stick.

Tom & Dot’s Gelato Shop is striving to source ingredients from small, family ran companies, Klein said.

They hope to continue serving sandwiches throughout the summer and are planning to add a cooler case with grab-and-go items.

“We just feel very blessed to be down here. This community has really taken us in. We could not be more thankful or appreciative of that,” Kathy said. ”We just hope when they walk in here they feel like they’re a part of our family.”

The gelato shop is named in tribute to Klein’s grandparents, Tom and Dot McGrath, who owned an A&W Root Beer Stand in Indiana. They feature a large variety of rotating gelato and sorbetto flavors sourced from Villa Dolce, a company based out of Italy with a headquarters in Arizona.

How to go

What: Tom & Dot’s Gelato Shop

Where: 36A S. Main St., Miamisburg

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday

More online: tomanddotsgelato.com

