Miamisburg investigates antisemitic vandalism, appeals for public assistance

MPD said the incident appears to be an isolated one, with no other similar incidents occurring in the city. “We are living in volatile and difficult times, and I cannot be more disappointed by this act,” Miamisburg Mayor Michelle Collins said in a statement. “Whether it was driven by hatred, racism, or a thoughtless prank, there is no justification.”

The matter remains under investigation by the Miamisburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism in Miamisburg is asked to contact Detective J. Kohlrieser at 937-847-6609 or the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-HELP.

Collins said Applebee’s has been “a longstanding fixture” in the community, providing a gathering place for countless families and friends over the decades.

“As Mayor, I strongly urge anyone with information about this crime or any similar incident to come forward,” Collins said. “We condemn this kind of behavior as hate speech that intends to degrade, intimidate or incite violence against someone based on race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sexual orientation or disability.

“This behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect our diverse, accepting community.”

The incident comes amid a nationwide spike in antisemitic incidents — a 893% increase over the last decade, according to the Anti-Defamation League — and as Jews in Dayton and around the globe hold remembrances of the atrocities of the Holocaust.

Miamisburg Police Chief Mike Brem said he wants to assure all residents that Miamisburg officials take the matter seriously.

“Hate crimes have no place in Miamisburg, and we are committed to investigating this incident thoroughly,” Brem said. “Our detectives are already working diligently to gather evidence and identify those responsible for this despicable act.”