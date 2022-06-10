Miamisburg kids to present ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Most plays are known for their quirky casts, but Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg’s sci-fi production of “Little Shop of Horror’s” runs the gambit. A sadistic, pain-inflicting dentist? Two plucky underdogs with dreams and aspirations of a life away from Skid Row? A strange and unusual plant with a taste for blood? This show has it all and an ensemble of talented singers and dancers to make this 30th anniversary year of the Off-Broadway show feed and grow your heart to an otherworldly size.
Shawn Furl, a junior at Miamisburg High School, is cast as Seymour, the meek flower shop assistant whose purchase and subsequent gory feeding regimen of the carnivorous plant catapult him to fame and riches. All he has to do is keep feeding the plant and all his wishes will come true.
“This is my dream role since I started getting into musical theater, “said Furl. “I have been a ventriloquist and into puppets for many years; and I am so excited to get to play Seymour and operate these puppets.”
“The Audrey II Puppets for this production are on loan from the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and are true Man-Eaters!” said Josh Couts, CPAM board member. “Several parents and MHS officials had to assist in the transportation and move in to get the entire evolution of Audrey II’s in here. One of the crates weighed close to 900 pounds and had to be manually moved in. It was a true team effort! We are also very appreciative of Stiver’s School for the Arts for their loan of several set pieces.”
This show marks the first stage production for CPAM since COVID, and the cast and parents are loving being back in their element. “I’m really excited that CPAM is going to be back in person after two years of being dark,” said Kacee Epstein, CPAM board president. “Plays and musicals are great not only for the community, but for the kids who rely on the arts as a safe place, where they are included, have fun and become a family.”
“Little Shop of Horrors” will play June 10 at 7 p.m., June 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and June 12 at 2 p.m. at the Miamisburg Memorial Auditorium, located at Park South Sixth St. General admission is $15 for adults and $12 for students/seniors/military members; reserved seating is $20 for adults and $17 for students/seniors/military members. Tickets will be available at the door or can be purchased online at cpamburg.com. For more details, please contact CPAM at the website cpamburg.com, via email at cpam2010@gmail.com or call 937-388-4814.