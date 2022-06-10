Miamisburg kids to present ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

“The Audrey II Puppets for this production are on loan from the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and are true Man-Eaters!” said Josh Couts, CPAM board member. “Several parents and MHS officials had to assist in the transportation and move in to get the entire evolution of Audrey II’s in here. One of the crates weighed close to 900 pounds and had to be manually moved in. It was a true team effort! We are also very appreciative of Stiver’s School for the Arts for their loan of several set pieces.”

This show marks the first stage production for CPAM since COVID, and the cast and parents are loving being back in their element. “I’m really excited that CPAM is going to be back in person after two years of being dark,” said Kacee Epstein, CPAM board president. “Plays and musicals are great not only for the community, but for the kids who rely on the arts as a safe place, where they are included, have fun and become a family.”