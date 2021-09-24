Miamisburg Middle School cancels classes after second staff member dies

Miamisburg Middle School canceled classes Friday due to the death of a second staff member this week.
“It is with sad regret that we inform you we have lost another staff member at Miamisburg Middle School,” read a tweet from Superintendent Laura Blessing. “There will be NO school today, Friday, September 24th for Miamisburg Middle School. Staff and Students do not need to report.”
Additional information regarding the death has not been released.
On Tuesday the district announced the death of longtime middle school teacher and varsity baseball coach Steve Kurtz.
“Mr. Steve Kurtz has touched the lives of many staff members, families and students in the classroom and on the field. He embodied the traits of a true Viking. His kindness and compassion will be a legacy that lives on forever,” a message sent to district families stated. “Our thoughts are with the Kurtz family.”
