Miamisburg OKs price increase for residents’ trash, recycling service

“You can see that the price has gone from a little bit of a subsidy by the city to a greater one with a new contract,” Griffin told city council. “All of these prices are attributed to fuel costs, labor and equipment.”

In addition, the service industry has had more difficulty getting trash trucks and meeting new EPA regulations, dealing with increasing diesel prices and other economic challenges, she said.

Explore Simplicity Studios plans to make Miamisburg debut

“So with the rising cost of the trash and recycling services, it really called for a reevaluation of the rates that we’re charging so that the city can continue to provide these services,” Griffin said.

At the end of 2024, the city’s staff will reevaluate the possibility of further rate hikes, she said.

“We would come back and look at the data and see if we were able to keep the costs down with fuel charges or if fuel continues to rise, things like that,” Griffin said.