Miamisburg school board votes tonight on 5-year deal for superintendent Blessing

Local News
By
14 minutes ago

The Miamisburg City School District will consider a measure tonight that, if approved, will give Superintendent Laura Blessing a new 5-year administrative contract.

Blessing signed a 4-year contract in 2020 when she replaced David Vail, who had led the district for more than seven years. Her new contract would run from Aug. 1, 2024 through July 31, 2029.

Blessing previously had been superintendent of Northeastern Wayne Schools in Fountain City, Indiana, north of Richmond, between 2013 and 2020. Prior to that, she was a curriculum director, elementary school principal, middle school assistant principal and an elementary teacher across multiple Indiana districts.

Blessing, who is Miamisburg’s first female school superintendent, earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Indiana University, and her master’s degree and doctorate from Ball State University.

This news outlet sent requests to the school district for Blessing’s new contract and her new salary, but the district has not provided that information.

The school board meets at 6 p.m. at the Miamisburg Civic Center, 10 North First Street.

