Miamisburg school district to hold Town Hall meetings starting Wednesday

The Miamisburg school district is scheduled to conduct a series of Town Hall meetings to share information regarding current enrollment data, new residential units under construction and the district’s all-day kindergarten pilot expansion.
“Our district is going to experience enrollment disparities due to a combination of declining enrollment and projected growth of new residential housing units,” district leaders said in a news release.
The district’s board of education conducted three public work sessions — one each in November, December, and January — where data on enrollment and elementary school programming were shared and discussed, district officials said.
The first of eight town hall meetings will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Bauer Elementary School.
“I will present the district ideas that have been discussed and their feasibility based on the identified goals for elementary programming,” Superintendent Laura Blessing told this news outlet Friday. “Everything is still in the preliminary stages and the district is working hard to create the best plans for our elementary students.”
Additional meetings will then be held at Bear Elementary School (Jan. 23), Jane Chance Elementary School (Jan. 25); Kinder Elementary School (Jan. 30); Maddux-Lang Primary School (Feb. 1); Mark Twain Elementary School (Feb. 6); Medlar View Elementary School (Feb. 8) and Mound Elementary School (Feb. 13).
All meetings will be held in the school cafeterias at 6 p.m.
The Miamisburg school board is scheduled to meet Feb. 16 to address the feedback and questions that arose from the Town Hall meetings.
The Town Hall meetings are intended to foster collaboration, provide opportunities for input and maintain transparency regarding the ideas being discussed “to ensure that all students receive the best educational experience possible within the financial constraints of the district,” the district said.
