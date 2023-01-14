dayton-daily-news logo
X

Miamisburg school district to hold Town Hall meetings starting Wednesday

Local News
By
51 minutes ago
District says new housing developments are leading to enrollment disparities at elementary schools

The Miamisburg school district is scheduled to conduct a series of Town Hall meetings to share information regarding current enrollment data, new residential units under construction and the district’s all-day kindergarten pilot expansion.

“Our district is going to experience enrollment disparities due to a combination of declining enrollment and projected growth of new residential housing units,” district leaders said in a news release.

The district’s board of education conducted three public work sessions — one each in November, December, and January — where data on enrollment and elementary school programming were shared and discussed, district officials said.

The first of eight town hall meetings will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Bauer Elementary School.

“I will present the district ideas that have been discussed and their feasibility based on the identified goals for elementary programming,” Superintendent Laura Blessing told this news outlet Friday. “Everything is still in the preliminary stages and the district is working hard to create the best plans for our elementary students.”

ExploreKroger to open new local Marketplace location this month

Additional meetings will then be held at Bear Elementary School (Jan. 23), Jane Chance Elementary School (Jan. 25); Kinder Elementary School (Jan. 30); Maddux-Lang Primary School (Feb. 1); Mark Twain Elementary School (Feb. 6); Medlar View Elementary School (Feb. 8) and Mound Elementary School (Feb. 13).

All meetings will be held in the school cafeterias at 6 p.m.

The Miamisburg school board is scheduled to meet Feb. 16 to address the feedback and questions that arose from the Town Hall meetings.

The Town Hall meetings are intended to foster collaboration, provide opportunities for input and maintain transparency regarding the ideas being discussed “to ensure that all students receive the best educational experience possible within the financial constraints of the district,” the district said.

In Other News
1
Vending machine, food truck sandwiches recalled for missing allergen...
2
Dollar General seeks to dismiss overcharging lawsuit as state auditor...
3
Local pair among 8 Oakwood will consider for new school superintendent
4
Avelo Airlines inaugural flight sells out at Dayton airport
5
Troy DORA expansion viewed favorably, but small changes likely before...

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top