Miamisburg to demolish blighted homes with help of statewide grant program

It also submitted several derelict properties under private ownership: 319 N. First St., 802 E. Sycamore St., 201 Old Main St. and 207 Old Main St.

“For the privately-held properties, the goal is to declare them each a Public Nuisance under Chapter 1460 of the Miamisburg Code of Ordinances,” Johnson wrote to City Planner Andrew Rodney in a May 13 memorandum. “Once declared a Public Nuisance, they may be legally demolished by the Land Bank.”

The only other requirement of the program is for local funding participation. In this instance, Miamisburg will be responsible for 12.5% of the total cost of demolition. The state program requires a 25% local match, but the Land Bank is covering the other 12.5%.

“Overall, this program represents an excellent opportunity to remove structures (that) have a blighting influence on our community, at a minimal cost,” Johnson said.