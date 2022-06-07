Miamisburg to demolish blighted homes with help of statewide grant program

Miamisburg will demolish a number of properties to limit community blight.
Miamisburg City Council this evening voted unanimously to approve an ordinance granting City Manager Keith Johnson authority to enter into an agreement with the Montgomery County Land Bank to participate in a statewide grant program.
Administered by the Ohio Department of Development, the program is known as the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.
In 2021, Ohio made available $150 million statewide to demolish and remdiate nuisance residential and commercial structures across the state. Each county was awarded $500,000 for this purpose. Remaining funds -- less the $106 million -- were reserved for grants awarded on a first-come-first-serve basis. Each county was required to assign a lead agency for the grant application process, which in the case of Montgomery County is the Land Bank.
In early 2022, the Land Bank solicited local jurisdiction for a list of residential and commercial properties in need of nuisance abatement or demolition. The city of Miamisburg submitted two city-owned properties at 119-Rear S. Fifth St. and 4556 Benner Road.
It also submitted several derelict properties under private ownership: 319 N. First St., 802 E. Sycamore St., 201 Old Main St. and 207 Old Main St.
“For the privately-held properties, the goal is to declare them each a Public Nuisance under Chapter 1460 of the Miamisburg Code of Ordinances,” Johnson wrote to City Planner Andrew Rodney in a May 13 memorandum. “Once declared a Public Nuisance, they may be legally demolished by the Land Bank.”
The only other requirement of the program is for local funding participation. In this instance, Miamisburg will be responsible for 12.5% of the total cost of demolition. The state program requires a 25% local match, but the Land Bank is covering the other 12.5%.
“Overall, this program represents an excellent opportunity to remove structures (that) have a blighting influence on our community, at a minimal cost,” Johnson said.
About the Author