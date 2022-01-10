Miamisburg’s new city planner brings ‘wealth of knowledge and experience’ to role

Fine said Rodney started in the role Dec. 14 at an annual salary of $80,000. He will be involved in most commercial projects that involve new construction or redevelopment activities.

As the city planner, he will be responsible for reviewing plans and projects for conformance with the city zoning ordinance and other site design related regulation, Fine said. Rodney also will be involved with future residential subdivisions, such as continued phases of Aberdeen, Deer Valley and Chamberlin Crossing.

He also will help with community development projects, such as the Miamsiburg CARES program.

Rodney has been in the planning field since 2005, and Fine said he has known him for most of those years. He started his career in the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission in its long-range planning team, then served nearly five years as a staff planner with the city of Dayton in its planning department before spending six years as Centerville’s city planner. He served as the building planning and zoning manager for the village of Evendale in Hamilton County.

During the transition between Centerville and Evendale, Rodney spent three months working part time for Miamisburg getting to know the city’s staff and doing some small planning and zoning review items, Fine said.

Rodney brings “a wealth of knowledge and experience” to the role and having someone with his experience stepping in at this time is “invaluable,” Fine said.

Past projects on which Rodney worked include the the GE Aviation Electrical Power Integrated Systems Center (EPISCenter) at the University of Dayton Campus, Cornerstone of Centerville North, the Allure Apartments and Gateway Lofts multifamily projects in Centerville and the Silco Fire & Security headquarters in Evendale, which helped retain 100 jobs and create 50 new jobs for the city, Fine said.

“He’s able pick up and continue existing project as well as work with members of the community with new projects easily drawing on his years of experience doing this work in other communities,” he said.