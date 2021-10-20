Community Gem: Miamisburg’s Sarah Pelphrey leads community needs group

Hope 4 Miamisburg, which aims to connect all sectors of the community to meet the greatest needs of the city, is one of several “Hope 4″ groups operated through non-profit Miami Valley Leadership Foundation throughout the region.

“We want to partner with people of faith and of good will,” she said. “We do believe that the church is to be the lead of that, but that we also want to partner with (entities) like the city and the schools and the businesses and all the non-profits throughout the community because we believe that if we work together, that is when we’re going to do the best work.”