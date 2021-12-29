2021 Top Stories: Miamisburg, Miami Twp. continue growth

Miamisburg restaurant shut downs, is replaced by event center

Dreamy Cafe, 23 E. Central Ave., shut its doors in September, 13 months after it was opened there by Tasha Walton, the great-granddaughter of the late Woody Bowman, who owned numerous West Carrollton businesses, including Woody’s Market.

The location, which started out in 1928 as The Mutual Building & Loan Company, did not stay closed for long. In November, Melissa Climer opened The Vault Event Center by Rustic Rental inside the building following a series of renovations.

Longtime Miamisburg businessman dies

A longtime Miamisburg businessman, activist and civic supporter Joe Harrison, died Sept. 23, at 79. He was remembered by longtime former Miamisburg Mayor Dick Church as “a people person” who dedicated himself to making the city a better place to live.

Church said Harrison, who purchased and refurbished numerous commercial properties, was instrumental in revitalizing downtown Miamisburg. He worked as locksmith and several other positions at Miamisburg’s Mound Laboratories for a decade before becoming an entrepreneur via a successful investment in ice cream trucks. His business interests eventually expanded to restaurant supply and distribution when he founded Alcor Supply Company in 1970.

Miamisburg creates, launches outdoor drinking area

The Miamisburg City Council approved the DORA in May as a way of attracting more people to downtown Miamisburg businesses. Patrons at any of the participating establishments in the 40-acre downtown district can purchase and carry an open alcoholic beverage outside in a designated plastic cup during restricted hours.

Businesses showing off the DORA sticker can sell a special cup during the designated hours. The special cups and their contents cannot be taken into another liquor-serving business, only in ones where DORA is permitted by the city.

$1.6M road extension adds new traffic light

A Miami Twp. infrastructure project first envisioned decades ago and planned and constructed over the past two years debuted in May. The extension of Vienna Parkway 650 feet west to Ohio 741 and installation of a traffic signal there is the work of Miami Twp. Community Improvement Corporation, in conjunction with the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District.

The project is designed to improve safety and encourage economic development. Complete with landscaping and a new pedestrian path to Cox Arboretum, it officially opened in May.

Mall owner files for, then avoids bankruptcy

This fall, nearly five months after filing for Chapter 11, a Columbus-based real estate investment trust that owns Dayton Mall in Miami Twp. emerged from bankruptcy

Washington Prime Group, a mall real estate investment trust, owns more than 100 locations across the United States, including the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek. It said it emerged from bankruptcy “as a stronger and more stable company with its debt reduced by nearly $1 billion and its overall liquidity greatly improved.”

Miami Twp. rezones former theater for a car dealership

Miami Twp. trustees bucked the township’s zoning commission in November by approving rezoning for a $7 million car dealership to replace a closed and the former run-down home of Danbarry Cinemas.

The proposed automobile dealership at 8300 Lyons Ridge Drive — the former site of Danbarry Cinemas behind the Dayton Mall — was purchased by Kenwood Dealer Group for $2.1 million earlier this year with the intent to spend a total of $7 million to open a 30,000-square-foot Mazda dealership there. Plans hit a speed bump in September when the commission recommended that the trustees deny that request. But a majority of business owners around the mall told trustees the boost in vehicular traffic the dealership would create economic growth, and that approval would be safer than waiting for something else to materialize, especially given the impact of COVID-19.