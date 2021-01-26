X

Local pastor sentenced to 10 years for sexually coercing minor in what he called a ‘cleansing process’

By Ed Richter, Staff Writer

The pastor of a Sharonville church was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for sexually coercing a minor female.

U.S. District Court Judge Douglas R. Cole imposed the prison term on Cesar Agusto Guerrero, Jr., 42, of Liberty Twp.

Guerrero, Jr., admitted in June 2020 to engaging in sexual acts with a 17-year-old victim on July 20, 2019 and Aug. 5, 2019 at his office at the Mision Cristiana el Calvario Church.

Cesar A. Guerrero, the pastor of his church, had a juvenile perform oral sex on him as he used Bible scripture and prayers to cleanse her, according to an affidavit. This photo was taken Aug. 8, 2019, when he was arraigned in Hamilton County. The case was later transferred to federal court. WCPO-TV
Court documents detail that Guerrero told the victim God was speaking to him and the only way to get out of the dark place was for the victim to have sexual relations with Guerrero. The pastor referred to this as a “cleansing process.”

According to the Guerrero’s plea agreement, he communicated with the victim via text messages, audio and video calls on Facebook Messenger. He coerced the victim into sending him sexually explicit photos and engaging in a sexually explicit video call. Guerrero cited several biblical verses while making the requests.

