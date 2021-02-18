Micro drone race returns to museum Feb. 20

Those who cannot attend the race in person at the museum may follow along with the live broadcast on the Cincinnati Quad Racers YouTube channel – https://youtube.com/c/CincinnatiQuadRacers. (Federal endorsement is not implied.)

For additional information, including a map of the event area, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Micro-Drone-Race/.

Note: The drone pilots in this race have pre-registered to participate (registration has closed). The flying of small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) on museum grounds is strictly prohibited. This includes drones and model remote control aircraft. Unauthorized sUAS flights are immediately reported to security forces. Only pre-approved drones participating in this event are permitted to fly inside the museum’s second building. Federal endorsement is not implied.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year thousands of visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil