Microloans available for Dayton-area small businesses: Here’s how to apply

Credit: JIM NOELKER

By
50 minutes ago
The Greater West Dayton Incubator, a University of Dayton institution that works to build small, under-resourced business owners in Dayton, is accepting applications for a new round of Cultural Capital microloans.

The microloans help entrepreneurs who historically are excluded from traditional bank lending. The money can be used for hiring, purchasing equipment, establishing a physical location and other operational expenses.

The loans range from $500 to $15,000. Entrepreneurs have access to loan application help, video tutorials and other support services offered through CityWide Development and University of Dayton’s student-run Flyer Consulting.

More information on how to apply for a microloan is available online.

The Greater West Dayton Incubator was developed in partnership by community leaders of Greater West Dayton and the University of Dayton to help create a more inclusive economy, which can drive positive change in the community. It offers access to working space, consulting, training, capital and other resources.

