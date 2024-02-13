Microloans available for Dayton-area small businesses: Here’s how to apply

The loans range from $500 to $15,000. Entrepreneurs have access to loan application help, video tutorials and other support services offered through CityWide Development and University of Dayton’s student-run Flyer Consulting.

More information on how to apply for a microloan is available online.

The Greater West Dayton Incubator was developed in partnership by community leaders of Greater West Dayton and the University of Dayton to help create a more inclusive economy, which can drive positive change in the community. It offers access to working space, consulting, training, capital and other resources.