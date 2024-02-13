Microloans available for Dayton-area small businesses: Here’s how to apply

The Greater West Dayton Incubator, a University of Dayton institution that works to build small, under-resourced business owners in Dayton, is accepting applications for a new round of Cultural Capital microloans.
The microloans help entrepreneurs who historically are excluded from traditional bank lending. The money can be used for hiring, purchasing equipment, establishing a physical location and other operational expenses.
The loans range from $500 to $15,000. Entrepreneurs have access to loan application help, video tutorials and other support services offered through CityWide Development and University of Dayton’s student-run Flyer Consulting.
More information on how to apply for a microloan is available online.
The Greater West Dayton Incubator was developed in partnership by community leaders of Greater West Dayton and the University of Dayton to help create a more inclusive economy, which can drive positive change in the community. It offers access to working space, consulting, training, capital and other resources.
About the Author