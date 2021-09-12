Middletown mother who admitted to killing her son to be sentenced Monday: What could happen

James’ smiling face is pictured on the back of the bench with the words, “The greatest thing that we can do is to help somebody know that they are loved and capable of loving.” It sits outside the school’s recently completed new addition in the outdoor learning space.

A peaceful silhouette of a boy at play is on the other side of the bench with the sentiment, “In memory of James Hutchinson. A little boy who loved his school, his teachers & his friends.”

Prosecutors say school representatives are expected to attend the sentencing on Monday.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk said he and officers who worked on the case also plan to attend. The case took its toll on the officers involved, including one who left the detective section to return to patrol.

“Going through what happened here, it was the straw the broke the camel’s back. And he was in detectives for awhile assigned to juvenile cases, but he said, ‘I am going back to the street.’ So it really takes a toll on the officers,” Birk said.

Gosney was originally facing felony charges related to all three of her children, including murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse and endangering children. Hamilton faced charges of kidnapping, gross abuse of a corpse, kidnapping and endangering children.

Hamilton also pleaded guilty last month to kidnapping, two counts of child endangering and gross abuse of a corpse in connection with the abuse and death of Hutchinson and abuse of his siblings. He faces a maximum of 19 years in prison at his sentencing set for Oct. 4.

Gosney admitted to charges related to the torture and hog-tying of Hutchinson’s two older siblings. The murder charge states Hutchinson died as result of child endangering when Gosney tried to abandon her three children and recklessly caused the death of the boy before bringing his body back to the Crawford Street residence she shared with Hamilton.

Caption Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty to murder Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court. She killed her son, James Hutchison, 6, at Preble County wild life park. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Gosney confessed to police that she killed Hutchinson, who died Feb. 26 after he clung to her minivan as she allegedly sped off while attempting to abandon him and his two siblings at Rush Run Wild Life Area.

Caption Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Heile and Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser answer questions about the guilty plea of Brittany Gosney. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Gosney and Hamilton put Hutchinson’s body in a spare room under a window at their Crawford Street home, they told police. At about 3 a.m. Feb. 28, they drove down Interstate 275 in the minivan to the Lawrenceburg area and threw the boy’s body into the Ohio River, according to police.

Hutchinson’s body was left in the house for almost 48 hours, and a concrete block was tied to his body before it was tossed in the river, according to court documents. Hutchinson’s body has not been found despite several searches in the water and along the banks of the river.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said after the hearing the plea is justice for Hutchinson, adding that in his opinion Gosney gave up the right to be referred to “as a parent or a mother.”

“Her conduct in this case fit the bill of outrageousness,” Gmoser said.

Gosney pleaded guilty as charged to the principle crime of murder, which eliminates at question of accident or other defense in the case. And she gave up her right to appeal. Gmoser said the fact that Hutchison’s body has not been found created some challenges in the case.

The surviving siblings, who are witnesses, may have been called to testify at trial. The were 7 and 9 at the time of the crimes.

“We have two living children who have already been through the trauma that no child should ever experience and this guilty plea prevents them from going through further trauma at least as it relates to a case against their mother,” said Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Heile. “I can say from what I know of the evidence, little James loved his siblings and he would want to protect them.”

According to Middletown police, Gosney and Hamilton came to the police station to report James missing on Feb. 28, but the story didn’t add up and the situation changed quickly to a death investigation.

Caption Bond was set at $750,000 for James Hamilton Monday, March 8, 2021 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton. Hamilton is charged with multiple counts in connection to the disposal of the body of his girlfriend's 6-year-old son James Hutchinson. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Gosney said she was under pressure from Hamilton to get rid of Hutchinson and his two siblings, according to authorities.