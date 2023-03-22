Midwest Shooting Center to open Beavercreek location April 1

BEAVERCREEK — Lima-based Midwest Shooting Center will open the doors of its newest location April 1 in Beavercreek.
Midwest Shooting Center Dayton, located at 3245 Seajay Drive in Beavercreek, is one of four new locations the company plans to roll out this year, the other three being Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Twinsburg, near Cleveland, the company said in an announcement Monday.
Located in the Beaver Valley Shopping Center off North Fairfield Road, the indoor shooting complex is designed to accommodate “firearms enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike,” said CEO David Sabo.
The facility includes 20 indoor shooting lanes, able to accommodate up to 40 shooters at a time. Customers are able to rent firearms from an “extensive” rental fleet, Sabo said, or participate in a range of training classes, including beginners training and CCW courses.
A soft opening for pre-purchasing members begins on March 25.
“At Midwest Shooting Center, you will find an inviting, modernized, experience-driven business. We take pride in the surprisingly personable approach our staff takes with each and every customer. Whether you are a beginner or expert, training for a competition, or just having a fun afternoon with your family— your visit to Midwest Shooting Center will be a memorable one” Sabo said in the announcement.
Sabo and co-owner Jeff Swinford, both former U.S. Marine Corps officers, started off in retail-only gun sales, opening their Lima location in 2019. Midwest Shooting Center has since expanded to include locations in Fort Wayne, Sylvania (near Toledo) and Pittsburgh, with four others, including Dayton, scheduled to open in 2023.
