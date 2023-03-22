Midwest Shooting Center to open Beavercreek location April 1

Midwest Shooting Center Dayton, located at 3245 Seajay Drive in Beavercreek, is one of four new locations the company plans to roll out this year, the other three being Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Twinsburg, near Cleveland, the company said in an announcement Monday.

Located in the Beaver Valley Shopping Center off North Fairfield Road, the indoor shooting complex is designed to accommodate “firearms enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike,” said CEO David Sabo.