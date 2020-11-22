Military families can visit Santa virtually this year

After the visit, a link will be provided as a keepsake so families can revisit their conversation with Santa. The only requirement is a device with internet access.

Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can sign up for visits, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.

Exchange focuses on safe, sanitized, secure shopping

While most Exchanges will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores worldwide will open on Black Friday, providing a safe, secure and sanitized shopping experience.

Shoppers looking to get an early start on holiday shopping can do so beginning at 8 a.m. at Exchanges the day after Thanksgiving.

“Shoppers that want the Black Friday shopping experience will find clean, sanitized stores, malls and restaurants,” said Kevin Osby. “Of course, it will look different than traditional Black Fridays as capacity will be limited and social distancing will be enforced to ensure the safety of every shopper. The Exchange’s focus remains on protecting the force.”

Authorized shoppers can get a head start on special promotions, updated throughout the holiday season, by visiting the Exchange Weekly Ads page at https://www.shopmyexchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads.

Budget for large purchases with Pay Your Way plans

As the holidays approach, MILITARY STAR cardholders have a budget-friendly way to get through their shopping lists with Pay Your Way.

A financing program that provides fixed monthly payments at a reduced, fixed annual percentage rate of 9.99%, Pay Your Way offers three plans:

· 36 months for purchases from $300 to $499.99;

· 36 months or 48 months for purchases from $500-$999.99;

· 36 months, 48 months or 60 months for purchases greater than $1,000.

“Pay Your Way makes holiday budgeting easier,” said Osby. “The plans allow for more flexibility when it’s time to pick up the perfect holiday gifts for family, friends or even yourself.”

Pay Your Way is available at Army & Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Corps exchange main stores, as well as ShopMyExchange.com. Express and fuel locations are excluded. Shoppers can use multiple Pay Your Way plans (based on available credit).

Veterans with service-connected disabilities can use Pay Your Way as they mark their first holiday shopping season with expanded in-store exchange shopping benefits. Pay Your Way is also available to veterans who have verified their eligibility to use their lifelong exchange benefit at ShopMyExchange.com.

Cardholders can estimate monthly payments on qualifying Pay Your Way purchases using the calculator at MyECP.com/Calculator (accessible through QR codes located on signage throughout exchange stores).

Shoppers earn 2% in rewards on qualifying Pay Your Way purchases. MILITARY STAR cardholders earn $20 rewards cards for every 2,000 points credited to their account.

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service through the Exchange Credit Program and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.