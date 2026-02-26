Miller Lane Fazoli’s closes its doors

The sign directs customers to two other area Fazoli’s locations: 8341 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights and 5230 Cobblegate Drive in Moraine.

Calls to both locations confirmed that they remain open for business.

FAT Brands and its spin-off company Twin Hospitality Group Inc. filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 26, citing heavy debt from aggressive acquisitions and cash issues.

At the time, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn said he expected restaurants “to remain open and operating as usual.”

Since the filing, multiple Fazoli’s locations in Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky have closed, including at least four on Feb. 25 in addition to the Miller Lane location.

Twin Peaks locations have not closed as a result of the bankruptcy filing.

The company operates locations at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek and in West Chester.

Wiederhorn has experienced numerous financial legal issues in addition to the bankruptcy.

He served 14 months in federal prison from 2004 to 2005 and paid a $2 million fine after pleading guilty to filing a false tax return and other charges. He was under federal indictment in 2024 for money laundering and fraud. The charges were dropped by the Department of Justice in July 2025.