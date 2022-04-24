Minority health event urges COVID recovery to go beyond ‘normal’

Presenters include The Dayton Equity Center, Ebenezer Healthcare Access, and The Hope Center for Families, in addition to a keynote by The Wright Path Consultancy.

Juin said the goal of the expo is not just to talk about the public health department but to highlight organizations who some attendees may not be familiar with, who worked to close health gaps with immigrants, refugees and other community members.

“That’s the whole goal, to not just talk about ourselves as Public Health but really to talk about some of these unsung heroes, who were side-by-side with us walking this path of crisis response,” he said.

Public Health officials say they are committed to reducing the burden of chronic disease within vulnerable populations.

The April 29 expo will include educational presentations on minority health, updates on local initiatives addressing community health needs, and promotion of best-practices towards advancing health equity.

How to attend

The inaugural “Greater Dayton Minority Health Month Expo” will be 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 29.

The free event will be held on Zoom and attendees can register at Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County’s website at www.phdmc.org/minority-health-month-2022.

Gem City Market gift cards and free book copies will also be randomly given away to participants.

For more information, email fjuin@phdmc.org, or call 937-225-5700.