Miriam Rosenthal Foundation awards $120k to local arts organizations

The Miriam Rosenthal Foundation for the Arts has awarded $120,000 in general operating support to six local performing arts organizations.
Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Human Race Theatre Company, Dayton Opera, Dayton Ballet, and Muse Machine will receive grants intended to help them meet challenges of the upcoming arts season.
“The year ahead is one of transition for all of the arts organizations – moving beyond the restrictions that were in place during the pandemic,” said Board Chairman Richard McCauley, in a release. “They now face challenges in fulfilling their missions through a variety of program formats including streaming, performances before live audiences, and, recordings and tapes which to enhance their education programs for school children of all ages. The 2021-2022 arts season will hopefully bring back audiences to Dayton’s various performance venues.”
“We are thrilled to receive this grant from the Miriam Rosenthal Foundation for the Arts in support of Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic for the upcoming 2021-2022 Season,” said Dayton Performing Arts Alliance Interim President and CEO Patricia McDonald, in a release. “We have weathered the storm of the last 18 months of the pandemic and are so excited to launch our new 2021-2022 season. The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance is back with a full schedule of performances and educational programs designed to fulfill our mission to transform lives through the power of music and dance. This financial assistance will help us welcome audiences back into our theaters and to serve the educators and young learners of our community.”
Beginning Aug. 5, the Human Race Theatre Company will return to live performance at the Loft Theatre, presenting the local premiere of Matthew Lombardo’s Tullulah Bankhead-themed comedy “Looped.” The troupe, celebrating 35 years, is equally grateful to be among the recipients.
“The support The Human Race Theatre Company has received from the Miriam Rosenthal Foundation over the years has been integral to our ability to produce high quality professional theatre and engage in a meaningful way with the Dayton community,” said Kappy Kilburn, Executive Director of the Human Race Theatre Company, in a release. “Their belief in our mission with additional support this year is greatly appreciated as it will help us recover from the losses due to the COVID shutdowns and return to our audiences stronger than ever.”
In addition, the Foundation, established in 1965, has pledged to underwrite two special performances in September 2022 that will unite eight Dayton-area performing arts organizations on the stage of the Schuster Center. The program will include: Dayton Bach Society, Dayton Ballet, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus, Dayton Opera, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Human Race Theatre Company, and Muse Machine. Tickets for these programs will go on sale in the spring of 2022.
For more information, visit miriamrosenthalfoundation.org.