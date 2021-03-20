Missing Adult Alert: Dayton man with dementia left home early Saturday morning

Jimmie McGee, 73, is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weights 160 lbs and has gray hair and blue eyes. He suffers from dementia as well as other health concerns, a release said. McGee reportedly walked away from his home on West Hudson Avenue around 6:30 a.m. He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and possibly a checkered shirt, a release said. McGee is hard of hearing, a report from Dayton Police said.

If you see McGee, call 911 or dial 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred to investigating law enforcement.