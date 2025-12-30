Breaking: MISSING: Dayton police looking for 14-year-old

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old.

Jaykob Vititoe went missing from 1 Elizabeth Place around 8:30 p.m. Monday. The teen’s legal name is Julianna, according to police.

Jaykob was wearing a black t-shirt with “grit” written in orange, blue and green pajama bottoms and house slippers.

Jaykob Vititoe. Photo courtesy Dayton Police Department.

There are concerns for Jaykob’s wellbeing, according to police.

Jaykob is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 280 pounds. Jaykob has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Jaykob’s location should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

