MISSING: Dayton police looking for 14-year-old

Jaykob was wearing a black t-shirt with “grit” written in orange, blue and green pajama bottoms and house slippers.

There are concerns for Jaykob’s wellbeing, according to police.

Jaykob is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 280 pounds. Jaykob has brown hair and brown eyes.

The DPD is asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old.



Jaykob Vititoe (legal name Julianna) went missing from 1 Elizabeth Place around 8:30 p.m. on December 29, 2025.



Info please call (937) 333-COPS (2677) or on the web at https://t.co/olOoxdHjnx pic.twitter.com/NcLWXcJrlW — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) December 30, 2025

Anyone with information about Jaykob’s location should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.