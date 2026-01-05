MISSING: Deputies looking for missing 16-year-old boy

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old boy last seen more than two weeks ago.
Adriel Langford hasn’t been seen since Dec. 20 when he was at the McDonald’s on North Main Street in Harrison Twp.
Adriel is 5 feet 5 inches tall and approximately 101 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Adriel has a history of leaving home without permission, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators think he may be in Harrison Twp., Trotwood or Tipp City.
Anyone who has seen Adriel or knows where he is should call Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-HELP (4357).
