MISSING: Have you seen this Dayton 10-year-old?

Leland Johnson | Photo courtesy of the Dayton Police Department

Local News
By Daniel Susco
38 minutes ago

The Dayton Police Department is asking public help searching for a missing 10-year-old.

Leland Johnson went missing from Haberer Avenue in Dayton and was last seen late Tuesday afternoon.

He is 4 foot, 3 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khakis, a green jacket and black shoes.

If you see or find Leland, police said to call 911.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

