FBI confirms law enforcement activity in Trotwood

The FBI confirmed agents were on Graystone Drive in Trotwood Wednesday morning as part of an investigation.
“The FBI and our law enforcement partners are conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area,” said a spokesperson for the FBI. “As this is part of an ongoing investigation, no additional details can be released at this time.”
The nature of the investigation was not clear.
It’s unknown if anyone was taken into custody.
