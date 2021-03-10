Mobile farmers market helps people in need in Vandalia, Englewood

“We rescue straight from stores and any food that they can’t sell or can’t use, they’ll give to us and we’ll hand it out t those that need it,” he said.

In the summer, Macy said they try to set it up as a farmers market but during the winter months fresh produce is harder to come by.

Kyle Marler has been a volunteer for the last six months. After losing his job due to the pandemic he volunteers as better use of his time.

“So while I’ve been trying to make ends meet, this has been a good way to give back but also kind of selfishly give myself something to do,” he said.

The Foodbanks mobile pantry program will continue every second Wednesday of each month in Vandalia at the Living Word Church at 926 E. National Road from 10 to 11 a.m. and in Englewood at the Englewood Christian Assembly at 415 N. Main St. between 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. They are open to anyone in need.