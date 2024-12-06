Moeller Brew Barn in downtown Dayton to close this month

The decision to close was “primarily a consequence of external challenges,” the post said.

The downtown Dayton brewery, located across the street from right field at Day Air Ballpark, opened Aug. 2022. When Cox First Media talked with owner Nick Moeller in September, he said the brewery had a good summer with the Dayton Dragons in town and hoped the momentum would continue in the fall and winter months.

“Thanks to our customers who supported us during this journey,” the post said. “And also, to our staff, we are grateful for your hard work and dedication.”

Moeller Brew Barn opened its flagship location in Maria Stein, south of Celina in Mercer County, in May 2015. That location will continue to operate as normal.

It’s second location at 214 W. Main St. in Troy operated for five years before closing in September. Moeller said they were not able to do enough business to keep things going.

“Our sales had dipped and that had been going on for over the course of the last year and we just weren’t able to recover,” Moeller previously said.

Moeller Brew Barn’s Monroe location on Ohio 63 closed shortly after celebrating its one-year anniversary in Sept. 2023. In an interview then with the Journal-news, Moeller said it didn’t have the sales revenue expected.

“You can’t just be a brewery and expect your seats to be filled,” Moeller previously said. “You have to be able to execute and give people a good experience. There’s quite a few breweries out there that are doing a good job and being successful. There are others like ours that are having a tough time. It’s different than back in 2016 when breweries were super popular and everyone wanted to visit them.”

For more information and updates, visit moellerbrewbarn.com or the brewery’s Facebook (@moellerbrewbarndayton) or Instagram (@moellerbrewbarn.dayton) pages.