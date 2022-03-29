Moe’s Southwest Grill to return to Dayton market

Moe’s was founded in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2000. There are 17 Moe’s locations in Ohio but none closer than Mason.

Moe’s had locations near the University of Dayton and the Fairfield Commons Mall, but those closed around 2010.

The chain has more than 700 restaurants in 40 states and is part of the Focus Brands family of brands, which includes Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister’s Deli and Schlotzsky’s.