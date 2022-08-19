Mold found in Waynesville school delays start of classes

“We have taken out every ceiling tile and are replacing them,” said Dubbs, who is about to leave the school district for a job at Goshen schools. “We will be steam-cleaning the carpeting, deep cleaning all spaces, and clearing the dust created by removing the ceiling tiles. We’re not taking any shortcuts.”

Dubbs has been meeting with various remediation contractors and insurance companies to quickly remediate the mold damage. He said crews will be working through the weekend.

As of Friday afternoon, Dubbs said, “we’re on course to be in face-to-face classroom learning on Tuesday.”

Dubbs said school will not reopen until air quality tests produce results that indicate it is safe to do so. The health consultant will complete multiple follow-up tests after remediation is complete.

Athletic Director Jamie Manley communicated information to the coaches and athletes regarding athletics.

Warren County Career Center and Alternative School students continued with school, as a shuttle bus to and from the high school parking lot to the Career Center and Alternative School continued as normal.