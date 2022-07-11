Waynesville superintendent leaving school district

After 14 years, Wayne Local Schools Superintendent Pat Dubbs will be leaving the school district.
Dubbs is leaving for a new position with the Goshen Local Schools as director of college and career readiness. The Goshen Board of Education is expected to approve a two-year contract to hire Dubbs tonight.
The board expects to hire Sam Ison as the interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year starting Aug. 1, according to Board President Jim Byers.
Ison previously served as principal of Waynesville High School and retired in 2021, after serving as an educator for 42 years. Last school year, Ison served as the interim principal of the Warren County Alternative School. Prior to joining the Wayne Local Schools in 2017, Ison served four years as superintendent of the Middletown City Schools.
“We hope to start the search process in late fall or early winter to select a permanent superintendent, Byers said. “We’ll be working with the ESC (Warren County Education Service Center) and OSBA (Ohio School Boards Association).”
Byers said, “it’s sad to see him (Dubbs) go because he has done a lot for the district over the past 14 years.”
He also said it was nice that Ison was willing to help out the district by serving as interim superintendent.
This is the second time in the past two weeks that a Warren County school district has replaced a superintendent.
On June 30, the Springboro Board of Education awarded a five-year contract to deputy superintendent Carrie Hester as the new superintendent. She succeeds Larry Hook, who took over as superintendent in the Forest Hills School District.
