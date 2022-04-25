Miami County barn fire results in nearly $300K in damage; no animals injured

“Electrical service was disconnected to the property during fire extinguishment efforts and 75,000 gallons of shuttled water were used to bring the fire under control,” the press release said.

The barn is a total loss and the estimated worth of damage to the structure is $220,000 and $75,000 to the contents, the report said. The residents will be able to remain inside their house.

A neighbor rescued four horses that were inside the barn prior to crews’ arrival, the report said.

The origin of the fire is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.