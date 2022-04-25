dayton-daily-news logo
Miami County barn fire results in nearly $300K in damage; no animals injured

A fire in Monroe Twp. on April 23, 2022, destroyed a barn and resulted in nearly $300,000 in damage. Photo courtesy Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services.

No animals were injured during a fire that destroyed a barn and resulted in nearly $300,000 in estimated damage in Monroe Twp. Saturday afternoon.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion and then released, according to Tipp City Fire & EMS. No residents were injured.

Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services responded to reports of a barn on fire in the 500 block of Gingham Frederick Road around 3:24 p.m. Saturday. Crews responding to the scene found a working fire in the barn with the roof collapsing, according to a press release.

Firefighters worked to protect the residence and requested assistance for water supply through usage of West Milton and Tipp City water tankers, the report said.

A recall was reportedly issued to summon off-duty personnel to help with the fire. Three Tipp City firefighters tackled defensive/exterior fire operations, according to the report. Vandalia, Union, Butler, Laura, Bethel Twp. and West Milton fire departments also responded to assist.

“Electrical service was disconnected to the property during fire extinguishment efforts and 75,000 gallons of shuttled water were used to bring the fire under control,” the press release said.

The barn is a total loss and the estimated worth of damage to the structure is $220,000 and $75,000 to the contents, the report said. The residents will be able to remain inside their house.

A neighbor rescued four horses that were inside the barn prior to crews’ arrival, the report said.

The origin of the fire is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

