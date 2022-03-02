Montgomery County ARC offers free dog vaccination clinics

The ARC is partnering with the national nonprofit Petco Love, which set March as “National Pet Vaccination Month” to encourage pet owners to keep their pets up to date on vaccinations to give them the best shot for a healthy life.

As puppy season approaches, exposure to contagious and deadly diseases, such as parvovirus and distemper, increases but is preventable with a simple vaccine, according to a release from the ARC.