Montgomery County ARC offers free dog vaccination clinics

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is offering free free dog vaccine clinics this month, starting Wednesday.
The ARC is partnering with the national nonprofit Petco Love, which set March as “National Pet Vaccination Month” to encourage pet owners to keep their pets up to date on vaccinations to give them the best shot for a healthy life.
As puppy season approaches, exposure to contagious and deadly diseases, such as parvovirus and distemper, increases but is preventable with a simple vaccine, according to a release from the ARC.
The free vaccine clinics will be held by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 2, March 10, March 17, March 24 and March 31.
For more information and to make an appointment for the Animal Resource Center’s free vaccine clinics, call the shelter at 937-898-4457. Learn more about Petco Love’s national vaccine effort and lifesaving impact at petcolove.org or freepetvaccines.org.
The clinics are open to Montgomery County residents. All dogs must have a 2022 dog license, which can be purchased at the time of the vaccine clinic. A dog license is $40 for spayed or neutered dogs and $48 for unaltered dogs. The ARC also will offer microchips for $20 each.
“Vaccinations are incredibly important for the health of our entire pet community, and we are thankful to Petco Love for providing these vaccines,” said Carolyn Rice, Montgomery County Commission president. “We urge dog owners to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”
