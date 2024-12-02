Breaking: City of Dayton seeks public input on Salem Avenue reconstruction

Montgomery County begins sales of 2025 dog licenses

Montgomery County has begun selling dog licenses for 2025.

On Monday Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith announced the start of dog licensing season, which runs from Dec. 1, 2024 through Jan. 31, 2025.

Licenses are renewed annually, and cost $20 for spayed or neutered dogs and $24 for dogs who have not been spayed or neutered.

They can be purchased via the Montgomery County website, by printing out a mail-in application from the county website or by visiting 15 outposts that sell licenses around the county at pet stores, vet clinics and government offices. Residents can also call the Animal Resource Center at 937-898-4457, option 1 to speak with a dispatcher and request an Animal Care and Control Officer to come to their residence to sell them a license.

Proceeds from license sales go to the ARC to help care for lost and stray animals.

Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman said, “Funds generated from dog license sales are essential to supporting the ARC’s efforts to provide shelter, care and essential services for lost, stray and abused animals. Every license purchased helps us reunite pets with their families, promote responsible pet ownership, and ensure the well-being of animals in our community.”

Ohio law requires all dogs over three months old to be licensed.

Keith also said that licenses help reunite owners with pets, as a quick way of notifying an owner if their dog becomes lost and someone finds them.

At a press event announcing the start of the season, Keith, Lieberman and county Commissioners Judy Dodge and Carolyn Rice highlighted the story of Enzo, a stray dog that was picked up by an officer in July, and has since been sheltered at the ARC.

