Montgomery County: Campaign signs, frames can be recycled

As Election Day approaches, Montgomery County is reminding residents campaign signs can be dropped off to be recycled.
The Montgomery County Transfer & Recycling Facility accepts campaign signs through the end of November for free. The facility is at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine and is opened from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Signs and frames can be dropped off at the green recycling canopy.
The program is part of Montgomery County Solid Waste District’s free daily recycling services.
Anyone with questions can contact Montgomery County Solid Waste District at 937-225-4999 or visit www.mcswd.org.
