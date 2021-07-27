Montgomery County, Dayton International Airport partnering for job fair

The Airport Job Fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10 from noon until 4 p.m. at the airport terminal at 3600 Terminal Drive in Dayton.

Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Air Wisconsin, PSA Airlines, FAA, Frito Lay, Chewy, Crocs, Proctor & Gamble, HMS Host, Carter Logistics and Energizer are participating in the event. More companies may be added later.