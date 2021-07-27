Montgomery County, Dayton International Airport partnering for job fair

Montgomery County is partnering with Dayton International Airport to connect job seekers with opportunities in and around the airport.
The Airport Job Fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10 from noon until 4 p.m. at the airport terminal at 3600 Terminal Drive in Dayton.
Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Air Wisconsin, PSA Airlines, FAA, Frito Lay, Chewy, Crocs, Proctor & Gamble, HMS Host, Carter Logistics and Energizer are participating in the event. More companies may be added later.
There is no need to register for the event and there is no cost to attend.