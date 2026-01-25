Montgomery County declares state of emergency

The official state of emergency proclamation directs county offices and employees to exercise appropriate emergency authority for the duration of the event, and calls on residents to comply with necessary emergency measures, cooperate with public officials and follow disaster response and safety directives, according to the release.

The county is experiencing heavy snowfall, treacherous travel conditions, extreme cold and dangerous wind chill values. This is expected to have a prolonged effect across the county, including challenging road conditions and risks to vulnerable populations, the release stated.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 snow emergency, which means that roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways and people should contact their employers to see whether they should report to work.

