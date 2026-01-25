Breaking: Level 2, Level 3 snow emergencies in effect across region

Montgomery County declares state of emergency

Local News
By
1 minute ago
X

Montgomery County declared a state of emergency in response to the major winter storm.

“Issuing this emergency declaration allows us to be proactive, align resources and keep our residents safe as this storm continues to unfold,” County Administrator Michael Colbert said in a release.

ExploreMajor winter storm brings record snow; accumulation exceeds 1 inch an hour in parts

The official state of emergency proclamation directs county offices and employees to exercise appropriate emergency authority for the duration of the event, and calls on residents to comply with necessary emergency measures, cooperate with public officials and follow disaster response and safety directives, according to the release.

The county is experiencing heavy snowfall, treacherous travel conditions, extreme cold and dangerous wind chill values. This is expected to have a prolonged effect across the county, including challenging road conditions and risks to vulnerable populations, the release stated.

ExploreLevel 2, Level 3 snow emergencies in effect across region

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 snow emergency, which means that roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways and people should contact their employers to see whether they should report to work.

MORE WEATHER CONTENT

Stay on top of the latest news with this big storm:

In Other News
1
Major winter storm brings record snow; accumulation exceeds 1 inch an...
2
Winter storm: How much snow did you get?
3
Level 2, Level 3 snow emergencies in effect across region
4
Winter storm causing crashes in Miami Valley
5
Winter storm arrives: Several inches of snow falls, flights at local...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on facebookFollow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.