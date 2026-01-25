Montgomery County declares state of emergency

Montgomery County declared a state of emergency in response to the major winter storm.
“Issuing this emergency declaration allows us to be proactive, align resources and keep our residents safe as this storm continues to unfold,” County Administrator Michael Colbert said in a release.
The official state of emergency proclamation directs county offices and employees to exercise appropriate emergency authority for the duration of the event, and calls on residents to comply with necessary emergency measures, cooperate with public officials and follow disaster response and safety directives, according to the release.
The county is experiencing heavy snowfall, treacherous travel conditions, extreme cold and dangerous wind chill values. This is expected to have a prolonged effect across the county, including challenging road conditions and risks to vulnerable populations, the release stated.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 snow emergency, which means that roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways and people should contact their employers to see whether they should report to work.
MORE WEATHER CONTENT
Stay on top of the latest news with this big storm:
- Sign up for our breaking news email alerts
- Download our app and turn on your push alerts for the latest updates, and to access your ePaper without delay
- Don’t wait for the news to hit your doorstep — subscribe or sign up to get our ePaper delivered to your email inbox
About the Author