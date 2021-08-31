dayton-daily-news logo
Montgomery County deputy on unpaid leave indicted, accused of unauthorized LEADS use

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy was indicted Tuesday on more than a dozen charges is accused of accessing the Law Enforcement Automated Data System numerous times without a legitimate purpose.

Alexander Henning, 24, of Kettering, was issued a summons to appear Sept. 14 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle and eight counts of unauthorized use of LEADS system. He also was charged with two counts of petty theft, a misdemeanor.

Henning is on unpaid administrative leave for offenses that happened between May 1 and Oct. 31, 2020, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.

Operated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, LEADS provides a repository of data that allows law enforcement, courts and prosecutors to search driving records, vehicle ownership, stolen property, missing persons, warrants and parole status.

We are working to find out more about the case against Henning.

