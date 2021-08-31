Montgomery County deputy on unpaid leave indicted, accused of unauthorized LEADS use

Alexander Henning, 24, of Kettering, was issued a summons to appear Sept. 14 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle and eight counts of unauthorized use of LEADS system. He also was charged with two counts of petty theft, a misdemeanor.

Henning is on unpaid administrative leave for offenses that happened between May 1 and Oct. 31, 2020, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.