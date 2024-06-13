Police presence reported in Xenia

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an investigation on Colorado Drive in Xenia Thursday morning.
Dispatchers confirmed Xenia police were on a detail but could not release any additional information.
In addition to Xenia police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were at the scene.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
