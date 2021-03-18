Montgomery County drops below key COVID threshold

Montgomery County no longer has a high incidence rate of coronavirus, according to Ohio Department of Health data released Thursday.
The county has reported 95.9 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks. The CDC defines high incidence as 100 cases or more per 100,000 people.
Montgomery County’s rate is well under the state’s rate of 143.8 cases per 100,000 and is among 24 other counties reporting less than 100 per 100,000.
“We are pleased that the number of cases are dropping in Montgomery County, however, we need to remind people that although the number of cases are down, you should still receive a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as you are able to,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.
Preble, Darke, Shelby and Mercer counties also no longer have a high incidence rate.
Meigs County reported the lowest rate in the state with 21.8 cases per 100,000 and Monroe County reported the highest with 227 per 100,000.
“Cases are down across the state for a variety of reasons including; an increase in the number of people receiving the vaccine, continued vigilance with respect to mask wearing and social distancing and many people who have already contracted COVID-19,” Suffoletto said.
Ohio's 88 counties by highest occurrence ⬇ pic.twitter.com/ygLmFWepGM— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 18, 2021
While Ohio’s top counties are reporting more than double what the CDC defines as high incidence, Gov. Mike DeWine noted it’s still a sign the state is moving in the right direction.
“It wasn’t long ago that our top county was 11 times what the CDC said was a high incidence level,” he said. “Even the top counties are moving down and we’re very happy about that.”
Here’s how counties in the Miami Valley ranked, from highest case rate to lowest:
- 2. Champaign County: 226.3 cases per 100,000
- 6. Clark County: 203.6 cases per 100,000
- 24. Butler County: 154.5 cases per 100,000
- 29. Warren County: 147.5 cases per 100,000
- 56. Logan County: 105.1 cases per 100,000
- 61. Miami County: 100.9 cases per 100,000
- 62. Greene County: 100.6 cases per 100,000
- 64. Montgomery County: 95.9 cases per 100,000
- 73. Preble County: 80.7 cases per 100,000
- 74. Darke County: 80.2 cases per 100,000
- 86. Shelby County: 45.3 cases per 100,000
- 87. Mercer County 41.3 cases per 100,000