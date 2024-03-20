Montgomery County election results: Dodge, Baker, Petrella lead

Baker had 58% of the vote, while Jordan Wortham had 42% in the Republican primary for the Montgomery County commission seat, according to partial, unofficial Montgomery County Board of Elections results.

Petrella too, is ahead of Jacqueline Gaines in the Republican primary for a Montgomery County Domestic Relations Court judicial seat, taking home 70% of early and absentee votes.

County Commission, Democrats

Incumbent Judy Dodge is being challenged by civil engineer Youssef Elzein as they seek the Democratic nomination for a County Commission seat. The winner will face the Republican winner between Kate Baker of Huber Heights and Jordan Wortham of Dayton.

Dodge, who was elected to her commission seat in 2006, said she would continue helping with efforts related to housing and economic development if elected to another term. She said the county used federal COVID-19 relief funds to work on affordable housing, food insecurity and job services.

Elzein said the county should have its eyes set on creating more opportunities for job training and education to break cycles of poverty and boost the region’s economy. For years, he has worked as an Arab American activist.

County Commission, Republicans

Huber Heights councilwoman Kate Baker and former Dayton police officer Jordan Wortham are competing to be the Republican candidate for Dodge’s seat.

Baker, a self-declared fiscal conservative, cited her background in finance and healthcare, plus her city council experience. Baker said that if elected, she would work to ensure the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has ample training and equipment.

Wortham narrowly lost to Carolyn Rice in a 2022 county commission race. He said he wants to make progress via attracting new businesses, effective social services and the elimination of “bureaucratic red tape and wasteful spending.”

He’s a graduate of Chaminade Julienne High School and the University of Cincinnati, where he earned a degree in communications.

Domestic Relations Court judge

One of the two judge seats in the county’s Domestic Relations Court will be decided in the primary. Jacqueline Gaines and Jennifer Petrella are the choices in the Republican primary, and there is no candidate on the Democratic side.

Gaines, a court magistrate, cited her 13 years of experience seeing cases five days per week, plus her experience as a mother as key qualifications for a Domestic Relations Court judge. Petrella is the Domestic Relations Court’s current administrator. She also cited her work as a magistrate.

In a separate county commission race, incumbent Democrat Debbie Lieberman and Republican challenger Mary McDonald are both running unopposed. They will both advance and will compete for Lieberman’s seat in the November election. McDonald’s candidacy was challenged earlier this year after the longtime Democrat switched party allegiance to run for the commission seat.