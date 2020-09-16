Montgomery County employee named to Ohio Veterans HOF

The Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission director will be inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
A 20-year Air Force veteran, Kimberly Frisco is one of 20 veterans who were selected for the 29th annual induction ceremony in November. Inductees were selected based on their post-military service.
In her role at MCVSC, Frisco, of Greene County, advocates for veterans and their families, helps them navigate the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits system, and provides direct and indirect financial assistance during unexpected illness, injury or loss of employment.
Other area honorees are Army and Ohio Army National Guard veteran Timothy A. Espich of Clark County; Army veteran Glenn H. Grismere of Warren County; Air Force veteran Daniel R. Kirkpatrick of Greene County; and Air Force veteran David G. Meyer of Montgomery County.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the honorees during a Tuesday press conference.
Instead of the traditional Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony, honorees will receive their medals and certificates in a way that allows for social distancing. A virtual induction program will debut Nov. 5 at OhioVets.gov.
This year’s inductees will join nearly 900 other Ohio veterans. The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame was established in 1992 by former Gov. George Voinovich to recognize the post-military achievements of outstanding Ohio veterans.