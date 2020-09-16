Montgomery County employee named to Ohio Veterans HOF

A 20-year Air Force veteran, Kimberly Frisco is one of 20 veterans who were selected for the 29th annual induction ceremony in November. Inductees were selected based on their post-military service.

In her role at MCVSC, Frisco, of Greene County, advocates for veterans and their families, helps them navigate the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits system, and provides direct and indirect financial assistance during unexpected illness, injury or loss of employment.