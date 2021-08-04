Montgomery County employees offered $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive

About 4,300 Montgomery County employees could be eligible for a $100 incentive for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Additionally, starting Monday, the county government administration will require its employees and visitors wear masks in Montgomery County buildings. If they do not have one, the county will provide one, according to Kevin Lavoie, Montgomery County assistant director of communications.
Along with offering an incentive of $100 to employees, the county will offer $25 to spouses who document a full vaccination course.
The county human resource department will begin accepting this documentation on Aug. 17. Processing could take about a month.
It does not matter if the employee already has the full vaccine or is just starting the dose, they will still get the money.
The incentives and masking requirements come at a time when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are climbing locally and nationally. Many retailers, health care organizations, colleges and local governments have been adding new rules and incentives in recent weeks in an effort to slow the spread.