Montgomery County has highest number of flu-associated hospitalizations in Ohio

Montgomery County has the highest number of influenza-associated hospitalizations in the state, according to the latest data released Friday by the Ohio Department of Health.
Montgomery County has had 41 flu-related hospitalizations, or 19.4% of those throughout Ohio. The rate of flu hospitalizations in Montgomery County is 7.63 per 100,000 individuals. Other metropolitan counties have rising flu hospitalizations. Hamilton County has had 38 hospitalizations, Franklin County has had 24, and Clark County has had 15.
“Generally speaking, hospitalizations are higher now than they’ve been this early in the season compared to the last five years,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information manager with Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.
“For this early in the season, they’re high.”
It is a trend that is also happening nationally. The cumulative hospitalization rate is higher now than the rate observed at this time during previous seasons going back to 2010-11, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
An annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against flu, according to the CDC, which also recommends everyone six months and older get an annual flu shot. Flu vaccines can help prevent infection or serious outcomes in people who still get sick from the flu after getting vaccinated. Public Health is also offering flu vaccinations through its immunization clinic. Individuals can call 937-225-4550 to set up an appointment.
“We encourage everybody to get the flu vaccine,” Suffoletto said.
Greene County Public Health also said it began to see a slight uptick in hospitalized flu cases in older adults last week. Most cases are likely to be mild, but together, they could sicken millions of Americans and swamp hospitals, the department said.
“We’ve got the tools in the toolbox where we can mitigate those illnesses,” said Laurie Fox, public information officer with Greene County Public Health. “When you’re sick, stay home.”
Individuals are also encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, wash their hands, and clean high-traffic areas regularly.
Local public health officials want to remind the public on the importance of protecting against these respiratory illnesses, including the flu, RSV, and COVID-19, as these illnesses can sometimes be severe, leading to hospitalization and death.
The CDC estimates that, so far this season, there have been at least 880,000 flu illnesses, 6,900 hospitalizations and 360 deaths.
