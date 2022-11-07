Montgomery County has highest number of flu-associated hospitalizations in Ohio

An annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against flu, according to the CDC, which also recommends everyone six months and older get an annual flu shot. Flu vaccines can help prevent infection or serious outcomes in people who still get sick from the flu after getting vaccinated. Public Health is also offering flu vaccinations through its immunization clinic. Individuals can call 937-225-4550 to set up an appointment.

“We encourage everybody to get the flu vaccine,” Suffoletto said.

Greene County Public Health also said it began to see a slight uptick in hospitalized flu cases in older adults last week. Most cases are likely to be mild, but together, they could sicken millions of Americans and swamp hospitals, the department said.

“We’ve got the tools in the toolbox where we can mitigate those illnesses,” said Laurie Fox, public information officer with Greene County Public Health. “When you’re sick, stay home.”

Individuals are also encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, wash their hands, and clean high-traffic areas regularly.

Local public health officials want to remind the public on the importance of protecting against these respiratory illnesses, including the flu, RSV, and COVID-19, as these illnesses can sometimes be severe, leading to hospitalization and death.

The CDC estimates that, so far this season, there have been at least 880,000 flu illnesses, 6,900 hospitalizations and 360 deaths.