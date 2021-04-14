Montgomery County is offering veterans free legal help

Last year, the commission “found that many local veterans needed legal assistance,” the organization said in a recent release. “Most sought legal help with housing issues such as foreclosure and eviction. Veterans also had questions regarding creditor calls and consumer issues.”

The commission’s new legal counsel will provide free consultation and advice to all veterans who request assistance. Currently, legal representation is limited to: housing issues, debt collection, administrative law issues, estate planning such as last wills and testaments, and power of attorney documentation.

Strain is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as an infantry rifleman with the 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines. He is also a graduate of Wright State University and the University of Dayton School of Law.

“While the veterans’ legal counsel position cannot provide representation in all matters or situations, all veterans are welcome for a free legal consultation,” the commission said.