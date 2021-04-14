Montgomery County is offering veterans free legal help

If you’re a Dayton-area veteran in need of legal assistance, take heed: The Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission is offering veterans free legal services.
The commission is the first of Ohio’s 88 county veterans service commission to offer such services to veterans, the commission announced.
Veterans do not have to live in Montgomery County to receive legal help, said Kimberly Frisco, executive director of the commission.
“If in the future, the need is overwhelming for services, we will ensure Montgomery County Veterans get priority,” she said. “We are honored to serve all veterans.”
Veterans can call the commission office at (937) 225-4801 to set up an appointment with the commission’s legal counsel, attorney Steven Strain.
Last year, the commission “found that many local veterans needed legal assistance,” the organization said in a recent release. “Most sought legal help with housing issues such as foreclosure and eviction. Veterans also had questions regarding creditor calls and consumer issues.”
The commission’s new legal counsel will provide free consultation and advice to all veterans who request assistance. Currently, legal representation is limited to: housing issues, debt collection, administrative law issues, estate planning such as last wills and testaments, and power of attorney documentation.
Strain is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as an infantry rifleman with the 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines. He is also a graduate of Wright State University and the University of Dayton School of Law.
“While the veterans’ legal counsel position cannot provide representation in all matters or situations, all veterans are welcome for a free legal consultation,” the commission said.