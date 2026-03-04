Montgomery County Job Center relocation moving forward

This agreement comes weeks after county officials announced the lease for Montgomery County Job Center would not be renewed with the building’s owner, St. Vincent de Paul, this May.

The contract with App Architecture, which runs through June 30, requires the business to develop a space plan for the four buildings included in the transition.

The relocation will pivot services to temporary spaces. Adult career services will move to the Business Solutions Center on Cincinnati Street. Youth services will move to the Employment Opportunity Center on West Third St. in Dayton, and the Job and Family Services office will move to the Southview Center on Thorpe Drive.

The relocation project will also move some employees from the Job Center to the Madison Lakes Learning and Conference Center in the Trotwood area.

Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said as of this week, a timeline has not been established for when services will move out of the 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. building, but that announcement will be made in the coming weeks.

The Montgomery County commission in late February approved a request for qualifications for the new build project, which county officials estimate could be a $40-45 million construction job.

The center houses the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services and several other offices that provide social services, and the county estimates that half a million customers visit the center every year.

County officials last month said the county has been paying roughly $4 million per year to maintain the Edwin C. Moses Blvd. space — the home of the Job Center for three decades.