Montgomery County Land Bank joins Oberer in plans for Wolf Creek housing

Near the the Wright-Dunbar Neighborhood, Wolf Creek is located just west of the Great Miami River, roughly north of West Third Street and south of Wolf Creek, extending west to James H. McGee Boulevard.

The tax-credit program allows a developer to claim tax credits over a decade to offset construction costs. In exchange for the credits, the company must keep rents affordable and limit occupancy to residents with low-to-moderate-incomes for at least 30 years, when the units may be sold at market rate.

Mike Grauwelman, executive director of the Montgomery County Land Bank. FILE

“Filling in these lots with housing will be a positive sign to encourage other developers to look at Wolf Creek,” said Oberer Chief Financial Officer Bob McCann. “Without the Land Bank clearing the titles, this project wouldn’t have gotten off the ground.”

“This project is a great example of the Land Bank’s ripple effect in the community,” Land Bank executive director Mike Grauwelman said.

Since 2014, the Land Bank has been awarded $21.2 million and demolished over 1,200 nuisance structures in nine partner communities.