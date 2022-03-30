dayton-daily-news logo
Montgomery County looks to fill nearly 100 positions during job fair next week

The Montgomery County Administration Building. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

The Montgomery County Administration Building. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
47 minutes ago

A job fair next week in Dayton will include nearly a hundred positions in more than a dozen departments.

The Montgomery County Job Fair is scheduled for April 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1435 Cincinnati St. in Dayton.

Representatives will be available from different Montgomery County government positions. The job fair is looking to fill positions ranging from entry-level to management.

The following departments are participating in the job fair:

  • Accounting/finance
  • Animal Resource Center
  • Information technology
  • Community and economic development
  • Purchasing
  • Job and family services
  • Children services
  • Environmental services
  • Risk, safety and emergency management
  • Stillwater Center
  • Human resources
  • Facilities management
  • Workforce development
  • Montgomery County Juvenile Court
  • Montgomery County Clerk of Courts
  • Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County

To register, visit https://thejobcenter.org/montgomerycountyjobfair/.

