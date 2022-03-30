Montgomery County looks to fill nearly 100 positions during job fair next week

A job fair next week in Dayton will include nearly a hundred positions in more than a dozen departments.
The Montgomery County Job Fair is scheduled for April 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1435 Cincinnati St. in Dayton.
Representatives will be available from different Montgomery County government positions. The job fair is looking to fill positions ranging from entry-level to management.
The following departments are participating in the job fair:
- Accounting/finance
- Animal Resource Center
- Information technology
- Community and economic development
- Purchasing
- Job and family services
- Children services
- Environmental services
- Risk, safety and emergency management
- Stillwater Center
- Human resources
- Facilities management
- Workforce development
- Montgomery County Juvenile Court
- Montgomery County Clerk of Courts
- Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County
To register, visit https://thejobcenter.org/montgomerycountyjobfair/.
About the Author