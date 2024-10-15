Montgomery County Municipal Court offers amnesty program to help reduce fees

License forfeitures and vehicle registration blocks will be canceled upon payment.

Bureau of Motor Vehicles fees owed directly to the BMV will still apply.

This is the program’s sixth year.

“It helps those facing license forfeiture and registration blocks the opportunity to become valid drivers again,” said Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley. “Also, the county benefits from seeing additional dollars which they might not have seen otherwise. This is a win, win event.”

To participate in the program, people can visit Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division at 6111 Taylorsville Road in Huber Heights or Montgomery County Municipal Western Division at 875 E. Main St. in Trotwood.

Both courts are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can contact the eastern division at 937-496-7231 and the western division at 937-687-9099.

Montgomery County Municipal Court covers Brookville, Clay Twp., Farmersville, Huber Heights, Jackson Twp., Jefferson Twp., New Lebanon, Perry Twp., Phillipsburg, Riverside, Trotwood and Verona.