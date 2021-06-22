Montgomery County names new Children Services leader

“Craig has a passion for serving and knows first-hand what it takes to protect our children. He is truly the best candidate for the role,” she said.

Montgomery County commissioners approved Rickett’s promotion to associate director Tuesday.

Rickett, who begins the job Wednesday, will oversee county employees who working on various services from taking initial phone calls of child abuse and neglect to closing of cases whether through finalized adoptions or family reunification.

A resident of Urbana, Rickett is a licensed social worker and most recently served as a Children Services’ manager for family preservation. He earned a bachelor’s degree in social work at the University of Dayton and his master’s in social work at Ohio State University. Married 23 years, Rickett and his wife have a daughter, 21, and son, 16.

In addition to numerous caseworker roles, Rickett has held supervisory and management positions in intake/assessments, ongoing services, adoption, CARE House and permanency planning. In his most recent role, he managed five family preservation units and the juvenile delinquency unit. He also served on the Ohio Statewide Permanency Roundtable Advisory Board from 2014 to 2018, according to the county.

“Craig is a seasoned Montgomery County team member who has an incredible knowledge base that will help address challenges Children Services workers face day to day,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “This position will allow him to merge that wealth of experience with a fresh leadership perspective that will better align the department’s daily mission with its strategic vision.”

Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said Rickett has been integral to creating partnerships with Dayton Children’s Hospital, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office and local law enforcement agencies to review cases of abuse, share resources and forge plans to protect children.

“The relationships already exist and will only continue to grow stronger,” he said.

Mason Montgomery, president of Professionals Guild of Ohio Council 12, the union representing caseworkers and other Children Services workers, anticipates Rickett will continue to partner with the union to resolve issues or concerns.

“He has a long history of working with our members,” Montgomery said. “They respect him, and I know we will have a smooth transition as he assumes this key leadership role.”

As of May 31, Montgomery County Children Services had 663 children in care. During 2020, the county screened in 3,955 abuse and neglect investigations. This year through April, 1,563 referrals have been made on reports that required additional investigation, according to the county.

Rickett, who has worked 22 of his 29 years in Montgomery County, said each career step prepared him for the new job and is honored to be selected for the leadership position.

“I look forward to working with my team and continuing the close collaboration with our partner agencies and members of the community to protect our children and strengthen their families,” he said.